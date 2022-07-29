Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Now Summoned By NCW, Faces FIR In MP

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a member of Parliament and the Congress party, has been summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) for his 'Rashtrapatni' remark on President Droupadi Murmu. Chowdhury also faces an FIR registered in Madhya Pradesh by BJP workers.

In Madhya Pradesh, the police in the Dindori district said that BJP workers demanded action against Chowdhury and hence they lodged an FIR against the Congress leader. According to The Indian Express, Chowdhury has been charged under Sections 153 (B) of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with "assertions prejudicial to national integration," and 505 (A), which deals with "statements conducive to public mischief."

Amid the ongoing debate over his remarks, Chowdhury has said that he wants to respond to the allegations in Parliament and ask for time to speak. He told ANI, "Yesterday I was not given a chance to respond to the complaints filed against me, in the parliament. I have demanded a chance to respond in the parliament, today."

Thursday saw a massive uproar in the Parliament and a war of words between union minister Smriti Irani and Congress president Sonia Gandhi over Chowdhury's remarks. He had also apologised for it by saying, "Rashtrapatni slipped out, that was my mistake. I am Bengali, not a Hindi-speaking person, so it slipped out. I never intended any insult to the country's highest post, not in my wildest dreams can I think of doing so."



Chowdhury had addressed newly elected President Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' during a television interview triggering the uproar.

However, the apology did not pacify the BJP, as they demanded action against Chowdhury. Irani termed Chowdhury's remark 'anti-tribals', 'anti-women' and 'anti-poor' over Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark.