No News Found

Teesta Setalvad, Ex-IPS RB Sreekumar Detained For False Info on Gujarat Riots

Gujarat police detained Teesta, Sreekumar a day after the SC gave a clean chit to Narendra Modi, for his alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat Riots.

By - Ritika Jain
Loading...
  |  25 Jun 2022 3:06 PM GMT
Teesta Setalvad, Ex-IPS RB Sreekumar Detained For False Info on Gujarat Riots

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday detained activist Teesta Setalvad and former IPS officer RB Sreekumar for allegedly giving false information pertaining to the 2002 Gujarat riots case. The two were detained a day after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to Narendra Modi, for allegedly conspiring to orchestrate the 2002 Gujarat Riots when he was the chief minister at the time.

Sreekumar was the Additional Director General of Police and former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, who is also named in the FIR, was the Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence in the state Intelligence Bureau during the 2002 Gujarat Riots. Bhatt is currently serving a life sentence in a custodial death case.

Post the riots, Bhatt has been vocal about Modi's alleged involvement in the 2002 communal riots. Bhatt alleged that he was part of the meeting where Modi allegedly asked top police officials to allow Hindus to vent their anger against the Muslims.

The Gujarat ATS detained Setalvad and Sreekumar based on an FIR filed by the Gujarat Crime Branch after the Supreme Court's June 24 judgment. Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt was also named in the FIR, however, he is already in jail in connection with another case. The Gujarat State police have accused Setalvad, Sreekumar, and Bhatt of conspiring to abuse the process of law by falsifying records, fabricate false evidence and frame innocent people. If those who were falsely accused were convicted, the charges would have attracted the death penalty.



Supreme Court on June 24, upheld the Special Investigation Team (SIT) clean chit given to then Chief Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots. Slain Congress leader Ahsan Jahri's wife Zakia and Setalvad had challenged the SIT's clean chit to Modi. In its verdict, the three-judge bench added that Setalvad, who challenged the clean chit with Zakia Jafri, exploited the latter's emotions.

"Antecedents of Teesta Setalvad need to be reckoned with and also because she has been vindictively persecuting this lis [dispute] for her ulterior design by exploiting the emotions and sentiments of Zakia Jafri, the real victim of the circumstances," the three-judge bench had observed. The top court called Setalvad's actions, "abuse of process".

Setalvad's detention comes hours after Home Minister Amit Shah in an exclusive interview with ANI said that Setalvad's NGO had given baseless information about the 2002 Gujarat riots. "I have read the judgment carefully. It (the judgment) clearly mentions the name of Teesta Setalvad. The NGO that was run being run by her - I don't remember the name of the NGO - had given baseless information about the riots to the police."

Speaking to BOOM, Setalvad's lawyer, Vijay Hiremath, confirmed the detention and said that after producing her at the Santacruz police station, the Gujarat Police had left for Ahmedabad with her.

While she was detained, Setalvad filed a written complaint to the Santacruz police station alleging illegal and improper treatment by the police officers. Setalvad has alleged that the police officials forcibly entered her bedroom and assaulted her. Mumbai police spokesperson confirmed the same and said that the police station was processing her application.


Also Read: 2002 Gujarat Riots: Supreme Court Upholds Clean Chit to Narendra Modi


Updated On: 2022-06-25T21:12:41+05:30
Gujarat Police Gujarat Riot Teesta Setalvad Supreme court 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×
Unrelated Video Peddled As Nupur Sharma Arrested Over Anti-Prophet Remarks
Unrelated Video Peddled As Nupur Sharma Arrested Over Anti-Prophet...
Video Of Woman Thrashing Man In MP Given False Hijab Spin
Video Of Woman Thrashing Man In MP Given False Hijab Spin
Old Photo From PoK Shared As Recent Afghanistan Earthquake
Old Photo From PoK Shared As Recent Afghanistan Earthquake
2014 Photo Viral As Rihanna Holding Her Newborn Baby
2014 Photo Viral As Rihanna Holding Her Newborn Baby
Old News Report Of Army Aspirants Suicide Falsely Linked to Agnipath Scheme
Old News Report Of Army Aspirant's Suicide Falsely Linked to Agnipath...
Caught On Camera, Viral Forever: When Digital Memory Is A Curse
Caught On Camera, Viral Forever: When Digital Memory Is A Curse