Will Indian IT Sector Survive COVID-19?

Many Indian IT companies have been directed to provide Work From Home (WFH). Around four million people have been working from home. The IT Industry is going to adopt a very well thought exit approach to the lockdown.

BOOM's Govindraj Ethiraj spoke to Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM about what the Indian IT industry's exit strategy is and how are they going to implement it so that the employees stay safe.

Here are a few point that NASSCOM's President made -

* Humans need to adapt and learn to co-exist with the virus. Co-existing with the virus is the new reality.

* Social distancing is not going to go away anytime soon. We need to continue to behave to contain the spread of the virus.

* Post - lockdown protocol needs to be figured out by the IT industry.

* The sectors in the IT industry that didn't work on the shift system were affected very little.

* In some sectors, only 80% is productive in a WFH scenario, we are re-skilling the other 20%



