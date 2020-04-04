Will I get relief On My EMIs ?

"Moratorium is not a waiver. It is essentially to take care of the cashflow mismatch caused because of the lockdown," says CS Setty, MD, SBI.

He further explained,

* Interest which is not paid for the 3 months will get added to one's liability and so the number of EMIs will increase.

* Negative impact on the credit score is absolutely not there on the account of this moratorium.

* Impact of the moratorium will be on the additional interest cost.

* Purpose of the moratorium is to put additional cash in the hands of the people who require it.

