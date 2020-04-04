Will I get relief On My EMIs ?

By - BOOM FACT Check Team
Loading...
  |  3 April 2020 6:30 PM GMT

"Moratorium is not a waiver. It is essentially to take care of the cashflow mismatch caused because of the lockdown," says CS Setty, MD, SBI.

He further explained,

* Interest which is not paid for the 3 months will get added to one's liability and so the number of EMIs will increase.

* Negative impact on the credit score is absolutely not there on the account of this moratorium.

* Impact of the moratorium will be on the additional interest cost.

* Purpose of the moratorium is to put additional cash in the hands of the people who require it.

Watch the full episode to know all the details.

CS Setty SBI Moratorium COVID-19 lockdown Coronavirus India RBI 
Show Full Article
Next Story