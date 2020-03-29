Understanding India's Current Critical Care Capacity With Dr. J V Divatia

"Hospital Staff needs to be properly protected as they are the ones who are going to be exposed to the virus majorly," says Dr. J V Divatia, Professor and Head, Department of Anaesthesia, Critical Care and Pain, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

According to him, the hospitals in India are already creating more isolation wards. Other than the isolation wards, ventilators that are used for anaesthesia can also be used as backup for treating COVID-19 patients.

The current critical care capacity is making a lot of arrangements to fight COVID-19 in India. Watch this episode of Fact File to know all about it in detail.