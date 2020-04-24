Is My Money Invested In Mutual Funds Safe?

Franklin Templeton India shut down 6 debt schemes. The schemes were yield-oriented debt funds. But coming at a time like this, it has left the investors concerned.

BOOM's Govindraj Ethiraj spoke to Vishal Thakkar, Co-Founder, ConTeTetra Universal and Neville Poncha, Founder, IntelX Money.

'Right now, no action is the best action because if you look at something and it looks like opportunity and you try to grab it, it might just turn out to be a fallen axe. It might just cut your hand. If you have parked money for long term, you continue doing your long term investments and if you are running short of liquidity, you can cut down on your SIPs because you will need money for your expenses,' says Vishal Thakkar

'I think what investors should do is relook at their portfolios. Investors can easily choose 'AAA' funds. The simplest category to invest in if you have a long term horizon is the corporate bond category and if you have a short term horizon is the money market category or the liquid fund category,' says Neville Poncha.

