Fact File: Will The COVID-19 Economic Relief Package Be Enough?

'The worst hit are the poor and the migrant labours as they do not know what lies, but the government has stepped in and is helping them', says Brinda Jagirdar, Senior Economist.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 1.7 Trillion Relief Package for the poor and migrant labours which hopes to address the challenges that have erupted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. But will it be enough? We make sense of the COVID-19 Economic Relief Package. Watch to know all about it.