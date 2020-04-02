Does Air Pollution Increase Your Chance Of Getting COVID-19?

'Data from Italy shows that polluted areas have had much higher & faster spread of the disease in the population.' says Dr. Arvind Kumar, Founder & Managing Trustee, Lung Care Foundation. He further adds that there are higher number of cases of lung complications and death rates in polluted areas.

There are a few very important points that he made -

* Breathlessness is a warning sign that one must see a doctor.

* Avoid smoking. Smoking increases the risk of getting infected with COVID-19.

* Diseased lungs have a higher chance of requiring ventilators.

* Over - eating and excessive drinking will make one prone to the disease.



* People depressed about the current situation are decreasing their immunity and increasing the chances of getting infected.

Dr. Arvind also advised people to practice yoga and exercise. But only inside the house.