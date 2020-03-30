COVID19: Does Environment Play A Role In It's Spread?

'We are admitting COVID-19 patients who require intensive care; others who have symptoms like fever or cough are being quarantined at home,' says Dr. Rajesh Chawla, Senior Consultant, Respiratory and Critical Care, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

Here are a few other points that Dr. Rajesh Chawla made:

* None of the treatments as of now have been effective or have shown a significant decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases

* Government's advisory needs to be followed as it is backed up by scientific evidence

* Not clear if the environment has any effect on coronavirus as it is also growing in hot conditions

* Everyone needs to follow proper hygiene and cough etiquette

Other than this, he also gave advice saying, 'We need to exercise regularly and eat a balanced diet to stay healthy.'