COVID19: Does Environment Play A Role In It's Spread?
'We are admitting COVID-19 patients who require intensive care; others who have symptoms like fever or cough are being quarantined at home,' says Dr. Rajesh Chawla, Senior Consultant, Respiratory and Critical Care, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.
Here are a few other points that Dr. Rajesh Chawla made:
* None of the treatments as of now have been effective or have shown a significant decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases
* Government's advisory needs to be followed as it is backed up by scientific evidence
* Not clear if the environment has any effect on coronavirus as it is also growing in hot conditions
* Everyone needs to follow proper hygiene and cough etiquette
Other than this, he also gave advice saying, 'We need to exercise regularly and eat a balanced diet to stay healthy.'
