COVID-19: Lessons From Bhilwara With Dr. Rajan Nanda
'No positive cases in the last three days in the Bhilwara district,' says Dr. Rajan Nanda, Principal and Controller, RVRS Medical College and Associated Group of Hospitals, Bhilwara.
He also said -
* Home to home surveys are being done by teams and till now have checked around 30 lakh people in the Bhilwara district.
* Isolation of the infected patients is very important.
* Anti-viral drugs, supportive drugs and proper nursing is being given to the COVID-19 patients in Bhilwara.
* Prepared with 650 beds with around 400 beds in private hospitals.
* Bhilwara will be passing through two cycles (time period) of COVID-19.
