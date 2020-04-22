COVID-19: How Goa Managed To Fight The Virus

Goa has reported no positive COVID-19 cases recently. How did it become one of the states free of the novel coronavirus? What can the rest of India learn from Goa? BOOM's Govindraj Ethiraj in conversation with Vishwajit Rane, Health Minister, Government of Goa about measures taken to fight the virus.

Here are a few points that Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane made -

* Since we have zero cases, we are building up our capabilities to fight the virus in the future.

* Goa is ramping up testing and preparing for the future.

* Testing Kiosks are being set up.

* Tourism industry not reviving for atleast six months.

* People can come to Goa if they have 'COVID-19 Negative' certificate.