COVID-19: Frontline Health Workers At Risk?

'If a person tests positive, anyone who is nearby or is handling the patient needs to be tested by default,' says Dr. Jeenam Shah, Consultant Chest Physician & Interventional Pulmonologist, Saifee, Wockhardt & Bhatia Hospital.

Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai has been shut as it treats nearly 30 doctors and nurses who tested positive for COVID 19.



These people were infected by a patient who was earlier asymptomatic and later tested positive for Coronavirus.

He are a few points that Dr. Jeenam Shah made -

* The patients who have recovered were all young, fit and had no serious diseases.

* Its a global trend and the same is happening here that if you're young and fit with no serious diseases, you are less likely to develop a serious illness.

* Around 80% of the people are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

* Every treatment throughout the world right now is investigational, but if we feel that the drug is safe enough to be given to the patient, we are giving it.

* Congested living conditions in urban areas maybe the reason for the increase in the number of positive cases.