COVID-19: Frontline Health Workers At Risk?
'If a person tests positive, anyone who is nearby or is handling the patient needs to be tested by default,' says Dr. Jeenam Shah, Consultant Chest Physician & Interventional Pulmonologist, Saifee, Wockhardt & Bhatia Hospital.
Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai has been shut as it treats nearly 30 doctors and nurses who tested positive for COVID 19.
These people were infected by a patient who was earlier asymptomatic and later tested positive for Coronavirus.
He are a few points that Dr. Jeenam Shah made -
* The patients who have recovered were all young, fit and had no serious diseases.
* Its a global trend and the same is happening here that if you're young and fit with no serious diseases, you are less likely to develop a serious illness.
* Around 80% of the people are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.
* Every treatment throughout the world right now is investigational, but if we feel that the drug is safe enough to be given to the patient, we are giving it.
* Congested living conditions in urban areas maybe the reason for the increase in the number of positive cases.
Next Story