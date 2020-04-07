Nearly 50 nurses in Maharashtra are infected with COVID-19 as per United Nurses Association, Maharashtra.

These include those infected in Mumbai's Wockhardt and Jaslok.

The United Nurses association that has over six thousand member nurses in Mumbai claims that the cases surged when some of these nurses were sent to care for patients of COVID19 without even masks, forget the full range of personal protective equipment that each person working closely with Covid19 is to be given as per protocol.

Mr Jibin T. C- State President of United Nurses Association, Maharashtra in his interview to Govindraj Ethiraj blamed hospital management saying that

* apart from protective gear, Nurses were not even trained in COVID management which increased the risk of infection.

* Nurses now are well on their way to recovery

* Initially they had reports that nurses were not even given protective gear while handling patients in ICU

* His association has asked nurses not to work or handle COVID patients unless given the proper equipment.COVID-19: Are The Nurses Well-Equipped?