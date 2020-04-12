Aarogya Setu: A Surveillance App?

The Government of India has launched an app called the Aarogya Setu app to find against COVID-19. The app enables people to assess the risk of them catching the infection. To know more about the app and discuss the consequences, BOOM got in touch with Lalitesh Katragadda who is an iSPIRT Fellow & Founder of Indihood and Raman Jit Singh Chima, Senior International Counsel, Access Now.

'The app allows people to register themselves and answer questions about themselves when they choose to,' says Lalitesh Katragadda. He further mentions that it also tracks other people, an individual comes in contact with via the help of Bluetooth and GPS. He says that there is a de-identified ID so that the actual user information is not shared.

On the other hand, Raman Jit Singh Chima said, 'The one reality in this space about the larger response including tech interactions is that we need to be cautious about what is effective as sometimes the additions that happen in the tech space can be more problematic.'

Watch this episode of COVID-19 From The Frontlines to know more about this app.



