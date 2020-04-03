A Pulmonologist's Perspective On COVID-19

By - BOOM FACT Check Team
  |  3 April 2020 4:15 PM GMT

'The portal of entry of the virus is a specific kind of receptor in the human lungs,' says Dr. Karan Madan.

He further said -

* People who already have an advance degree of lung disease should be more careful and should practice proper social distancing.

* Infection control precautions and adequate equipment are important especially for medical staff who screen and manage sick patients.

* COVID-19 patients should be managed in a separate area so that the infection doesn't spread to other patients.

* The lockdown has been enforced because of a specific purpose. There should be no laxity.

* Difficult to predict anything as of now as these viruses change their character over time as they circulate.


