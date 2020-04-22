500 Indian Scientists' Debunk Misinformation Around COVID-19

500 Indian scientists are attempting to debunk myths on COVID-19 with the initiative. BOOM's Govindraj Ethiraj spoke to Sandhya P. Koushika, Associate Professor, DBS-TIFR, Mumbai about the initiative and what made them start.

'We were extremely horrified with the extremely educated people sharing baseless claims and that is when we realised that there was a role here for scientists to play and that is to become science communicators,' says Sandhya P. Koushika.

She further said,

* We try and stay away from advising people and we stick to science.

* We really stayed focused on science and that is our strength.

* No evidence suggests that the virus was let loose from a lab in Wuhan.







