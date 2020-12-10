Trolls Target Individuals But They Also Destroy The Public Square
Episode 3 of the Media Buddhi video series.
Dear friends,
Happy Thursday evening to you! Or Thursday morning. Or whenever you're reading this.
A few days ago, when my father asked me how I was doing, I was able to articulate something for the first time. Rather than the usual updated version of "I'm fine but the pandemic sucks", I found myself saying I was fine except for the "existential free fall due to the state of the public discourse." I didn't use those exact words, but something like it.
It felt good to admit as much, but there was also a part of me that said, "getting all emo eh? Get over it! Be a man!"
Which says more about my notions about masculinity than anything else.
My father agreed with me. He too has been feeling the effects. It was a good conversation.
Catch the full interview on Youtube
Updated On: 2020-12-17T11:17:53+05:30
