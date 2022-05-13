Gyanvapi Mosque: Survey to Continue, Varanasi Court

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee—which manages the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi—moved Supreme Court seeking an immediate stop to the survey of the mosque.



"A survey has been directed in relation to the Varanasi property. This is covered under the Places of Worship Act. Now, the court has ordered a court commissioner to conduct a survey. This has been a mosque since time immemorial," Ahmadi told the bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.



However, the top judge said he couldn't pass any orders without reading the case file.



The appeal was filed a day after the Varanasi Sessions Court on Thursday ordered an inspection of the mosque on a plea filed by five women seeking year-long access to pray at a shrine behind the western wall of the mosque and to conduct a survey to determine whether the Gyanvapi Mosque has been built atop a Hindu shrine.



BOOM recaps important points from the order passed by the Varanasi Sessions Court.



Also Read: Why Varanasi Court Order On Kashi-Vishwanath Land Dispute Is Problematic

Survey to continue, FIR against those who hamper process: Varanasi Court

The local court in Varanasi directed the said the survey of the mosque, which is located in the premises where the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is situated, will continue and the court-appointed court commissioner would remain unchanged.

The sessions court appointed two additional lawyers who will act as commissioners to accompany court commissioner Ajay Mishra for the survey.



The district administration has been given the authority to break the locks on doors that hinder access to parts of the mosque.



The court said Varanasi district magistrate and police commissioner are responsible for ensuring the completion of the survey.



The survey will be conducted from 8 am to 12 noon on a daily basis. The authorities have been directed to take strict action including registering an FIR against anyone who hampers the survey process.



The court directed the survey report to be filed by Tuesday, May 17. New reports indicate the survey will begin on Saturday.



Also Read: Explained: The Places Of Worship Act And Pleas Around It



