Muslim Body Cherry Picking Cases to Link Demolitions with Rioters: UP Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind "cherry-picked" "one-sided media" reports of demolitions that took place in Kanpur and Prayagraj to give falsely link them with rioters and give mala fide colour to lawful action.



The state government also refuted claims that recent "demolitions" of private properties in Kanpur and Prayagraj were done without following due process. UP government submitted that demolitions were "carried out by the Kanpur Development Authority and Prayagraj Development Authority strictly in accordance with the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1972" and that they were not linked with incidents of rioting.



"The same, it is submitted, is completely false and misleading", the state government's reply read. The state government added that in the case of two demolitions that took place in Kanpur, the builders of the property had "admitted" to illegal constructions.



UP government was replying to a plea filed by the JUH which alleged that houses of those accused in violent protests were being demolished as an extra-legal punitive measure. Violent protests broke out in various states across the country after two BJP spokespersons spoke against Prophet Mohammed and his wife Aisha in a derogatory manner.

Following the protests, houses belonging to those who participated in the violent protests, or relative of accused rioters was demolished in Kanpur and Prayagraj.

Muslim body giving false colour to lawful actions: UP Govt to SC

The state government took "strong exception" to Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind's attempt to level allegations against "the highest constitutional functionaries of the state" and "falsely colour" the local development authority's lawful actions as "extra-legal punitive measures" against accused persons targeting any particular religious community.

"All such allegations are absolutely false and are vehemently denied," the reply read.



The reply sought to dismiss the plea and said that "in so far as taking action against the persons accused in rioting, the state government is taking stringent steps against them in accordance with completely different set of statutes namely" CRPC and IPC, UP Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, Prevention of Public Property Damages Act and Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Act, 2020.



