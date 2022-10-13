Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a split verdict leaving the matters pertaining to the Karnataka hijab row unresolved. Since the matter has been referred to the Chief Justice of India for further consideration, the state-imposed hijab ban that was upheld by the Karnataka High Court is still operational.

The verdict was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia who had "divergent" views on this issue leading to the split in opinions.

Justice Hemant Gupta, who agreed with the Karnataka government's order banning the hijab in educational institutions, observed that "a uniform was an equalizer of inequalities"; Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia observed that enforcement of a dress code was not as important as the education of a girl child.

Justice Gupta said the headscarf—a religious symbol—does not find a place in secular institutions like schools and colleges. "The students have many years ahead of them where they can carry on their religious faith…," Justice Gupta pointed out.

Justice Dhulia, on the other hand, said by asking the girls to take off their hijab before they enter the school gates, is first an invasion of their privacy, then it is an attack on their dignity, and then ultimately it is a denial to them of secular education.



BOOM extracts important excerpts from the judgment.

Secularism applicable to all, permitting one to wear religious symbols antithesis to it: Justice Hemant Gupta

Secularism is applicable to all citizens, therefore, permitting one religious community to wear their religious symbols would be antithesis to secularism.

If the students of one faith insist on a particular dress, there is no stopping for the others to carry their faiths and beliefs to the schools. It would not be conducive to the pious atmosphere of the school where the students seek admission for education.



Schools are to prepare the students for their future endeavors in life. Discipline is one of the attributes which the students learn in schools. Defiance to rules of the school would in fact be the antithesis of discipline which cannot be accepted from the students who are yet to attain adulthood.



The argument that the school is insisting on surrendering or curtailing the right to wear a headscarf as a pre-condition to access education is not tenable as the right to education is available but the only condition is that the students should attend the classes in the prescribed uniform.



Constitutional goals such as secularism, fraternity, and dignity mean equality for all, preference to none. The accommodation sought is contrary to the spirit of Article 14 as it would result in different treatment of students in secular schools who may be following varied religious beliefs.



The State has not denied admission to the students from attending classes. If they choose not to attend classes due to the uniform that has been prescribed, it is a voluntary act of such students…It is not a denial of rights by the State but instead a voluntary act of the students. It would thus not amount to a denial of the right to education if a student, by choice, does not attend the school. A student, thus, cannot claim the right to wear a headscarf to a secular school as a matter of right.



Religion, which is a private affair, has no meaning in a secular school run by the State. The students are free to profess their religion and carry out their religious activities other than when they are attending a classroom where religious identities should be left behind.



A secular State means rising above all differences of religions and attempting to secure the good of all its citizens irrespective of their religious beliefs and practices. The faith or belief of a person is immaterial from the point of view of the State. For the State, all are equal and all are entitled to be treated equally.



Thus, though the concept of secularism emerged in the west, it has taken a different colour over the period of time. In a democratic country like India, consisting of multiple religions, regions, faith, languages, food, and clothing, the concept of secularism is to be understood differently.

Denial of education to girl child unfortunate fallout in hijab row: Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia

