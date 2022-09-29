Supreme Court in a landmark judgment today underscored women's right to bodily integrity and reproductive autonomy. In its judgment, the top court used the term "woman" to also include persons other than "cis-gender" women who may require access to safe medical termination of their pregnancies.

This has far-reaching considerations because the term cis-gender is used for people whose gender and identity conform with the sex assigned at birth.

With this judgment, anybody with female reproductive organs, including trans and non-binary people, will be able to have access to abortion rights.

Supreme Court earlier today said all women irrespective of their marital status, or caste were entitled to avail of abortion rights up to 24 weeks of their pregnancy. The bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud acknowledged social realities and stigmas before reminding the state of its fundamental duty to provide women healthcare services including access to safe and legal abortion if they so choose to.



The top court also came through for minors and gave them relief by reading down the mandate requiring authorities to report all teenage pregnancies to the police under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Now, it is not compulsory for doctors to disclose the name and identity of pregnant minor girls.



BOOM extracts significant portions from the 75-page judgment that was delivered today.



