Yati Narsinghanand's Remarks Against SC Certainly Contempt: AG

Attorney General of India KK Venugopal has given consent to activist Shachi Nelli who sought permission to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Yati Narsinghanand— Hindu priest infamous for making communally divisive inflammatory speeches—for his statement against the Supreme Court and the constitution.



Narsinghanand in an interview on January 14 had said that "those who believe in this system, in these politicians, in the Supreme Court, and in the Army will all die the death of a dog". In his letter to Nelli, Venugopal said that he had examined Narsinghanand's January 14 statements and the same certainly amount to contempt.



The statements were a direct attempt to lower the authority of the Supreme Court in the minds of the general public, Venugopal said.

Remarks against Supreme Court and Constitution "derogatory": contempt plea



Hours after the interview went viral, activist Shachi Nelli wrote to the Attorney General of India KK Venugopal saying that Yati Narsinghanand's remarks against the Supreme Court and the constitution were "derogatory".

In her letter to the AG, Nelli quoted extracts of the interview and the statements made by Narsinghanang to prove her point. "Those who believe in the supreme court of India will die a dog's death," Nelli wrote in her letter quoting Narsinghanand.





I have sought consent from the AG KK Venugopal to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Yati Narsinghanand for his abhorrent statements against the Constitution and the SC.



"The entire quote and context for this statement as follows: On being asked about the court proceedings in the Haridwar Hate Speech case, Yati Narshinghanand went on to state that 'We have no trust in the Supreme Court of India and the Constitution. The Constitution will consume the 100 crore Hindus of this country. Those who believe in this Constitution will be killed. Those who believe in this system, in these politicians, in the Supreme Court, and in the Army will all die the death of a dog,'" Nelli's letter read.



Nelli said that the remarks made by Narsinghanand "undermine the majesty of the institution and the authority vested in the Supreme Court of India, and is a vile and clear attempt at interfering in the course of justice by means of abusive rhetoric and baseless attacks on the integrity of the Constitution and the Courts."



"Any such attempt to harm the majesty of the institution and diminish the faith that citizens of India have in the Court can result in complete chaos and anarchy. This is perhaps the most vicious attack on the Supreme Court in its history", the letter stated.



