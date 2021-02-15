Bombay HC Quashes FIR Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister; Probe Against Other

The Bombay High Court on Monday partially allowed a plea filed by deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka and Meetu who sought to quash an FIR filed against them by actor Rhea Chakraborty. While the FIR against Meetu has been quashed, the police will continue to investigate Priyanka.



"There is prima facie case found against Priyanka Singh and there should not be any impediment against investigation against her," a bench comprising Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik observed, senior advocate Vikas Singh confirmed with BOOM. Singh was representing the sisters in the high court.



Chakraborty had filed an FIR against Rajut's sisters and Dr Tarun Kumar—an associate professor of cardiology from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital—under sections 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and other provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).



Chakraborty, who was also accused of procuring drugs for Rajput and abetting his alleged suicide, had accused the late Kai Po Che actor's sisters of procuring medication for his anxiety without a proper prescription.



In their appeal the sisters had alleged that the FIR was filed "concoct a whole new story entirely different from the statements" Chakraborty had made in the Supreme Court and media platforms.



When it reserved orders on January 7, the high court had orally observed that "from his (Rajput's) face, one can make out that he was innocent and sober and very good human being. Even in MS Dhoni, everybody liked him especially in that film."



The late Bollywood actor was found dead in his suburban Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai police had prima facie ruled Rajput's death by suicide.









This is a developing story and will be updated later.