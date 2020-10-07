Shaheen Bagh Protest:SC Rules Public Places Cannot Be Indefinitely Occupied

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that public places cannot be indefinitely occupied for protests. The top court's verdict came on a batch of pleas that highlighted problems faced by the general public due to the protests led by women opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 at Shaheen Bagh in south Delhi.

"Dissent and democracy go hand in hand. We cannot ban public meetings, but it must be done in designated areas," Justice Sanjay Kisan Kaul said. "We live in an age of technology and development, where social media is often seen as parallel conversations with no constructive outcome. Such occupation of public places is not acceptable," the bench, which also comprised Justices Aniruddha Bose and Krishna Murari, said.



The top court's verdict came on a batch of pleas filed in February seeking the clearance of the blockade on the main carriageway caused by protesters. After hearing arguments from all stakeholders, the apex court had appointed a team of interlocutors—senior advocate Sanjay Hegde and advocate Sadhana Ramachandran—who submitted a report on this issue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

