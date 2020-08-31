SC Fines Prashant Bhushant ₹1 For Contempt Of Court

The Supreme Court on August 31 fined advocate Prashant Bhushan ₹1 for being guilty of contempt.

The SC bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra with Justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari pronounced the sentence of a ₹1 fine on Bhushan and added that failure to pay the same will be met with a three month prison fine or and a possible debarring for three year.

Justice Mishra said, "Judges are not supposed to go to the press, their comments outside the court should not have been relied on" and added, "We gave several opportunities to the contemnor to express regret." The Bench also observed that Bhushan gave "further publicity to the events"

Irrespective of arguments made by senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan we have come to the conclusion that it is the responsibility of all concerned that Court's decision should not be preempted by publication or public decision, the court observed. Adding that the contemnor (Bhushan) not only gave wide publicity to the second statement but also gave various interviews to press the Bench said, "Publication of second statement submitted by Bhushan was released in advance to the press was to influence the independent Judicial function."



Observing that Bhushan was given "several chances to express regret", the court said that it was ultimately "considered the sane advice given by the Attorney General to the Court and Bhushan".

The Bench led by Justice Mishra noted that the conduct of the present contemnor needs to be taken into consideration, adding, "Freedom of expression is there but rights of others should also be respected"

The court further ruled that in case of default in paying the ₹1 fine, Bhushan will stand to be barred from practicing for three years and jailed for three months.

On August 25, the top court reserved its verdict on sentencing after hearing day-long arguments from Attorney General KK Venugopal and Bhushan's counsel senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan.

During arguments on sentencing, Bhushan had refused to apologise indicating that he stood by what he said. Any apology "would be insincere" and retraction of his statement would be a "contempt" to his "conscience", Bhushan said. In the two affidavits he filed, Bhushan paraphrased Mahatma Gandhi's submission from his 1922 sedition trial, saying he was not asking for "mercy" and would "cheerfully submit to any penalty that can lawfully be inflicted".



Attorney General KK Venugopal, who was asked to "guide" the court on this issue, had also recommended that Bhushan should be pardoned and he "need not be punished". Referring to instances in the past where former and sitting judges had hinted at alleged corruption in the judiciary, the AG had said, "…these statements are telling the court to reform the court… They seek the improvement of the administration of justice."

The Case Against Prashant Bhushan



On July 2, advocate Mehak Maheshwari sought initiation of contempt proceedings after highlighting two tweets that allegedly scandalized the court. Bhushan, in a tweet on June 27, Bhushan observed that democracy in India has been destroyed even without a formal emergency and that the Supreme Court played a key role in the destruction. Two days later, Bhushan had commented on a picture where Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde was seen atop a Harley Davidson without a mask. Twitter India withheld both the tweets after the top court suggested they take it down without a formal order during a hearing on July 22.



This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.







