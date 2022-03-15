No News Found

Hijab Not An Essential Religious Practice: Karnataka HC Upholds Ban

Karnataka High Court conducted daily hearings over a period of two weeks on pleas challenging the Hijab ban.

By - Ritika Jain
Loading...
  |  15 March 2022 5:15 AM GMT
Hijab Not An Essential Religious Practice: Karnataka HC Upholds Ban

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ruled that wearing a Hijab was not an essential religious practice in the Islamic faith and upheld the government-imposed ban. The three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said that the Karnataka state government was empowered to issue its February 5 government order that banned the hijab in educational institutions.

The high court added that students could not object to the prescription of a uniform which was a reasonable restriction of one's right to free speech and privacy.

Also Read: Radical Organisations Behind Hijab Row: Udupi College to Karnataka HC

The high court's order came weeks after the high court concluded hearing the matter on a daily basis for 11 days. The high court on February 11 had passed an interim order banning the hijab and the saffron scarf in educational institutions where a uniform is prescribed.

During the hearing, the government college had submitted that it was the Campus Front of India (CFI) a "rank radical" organization, and not the students who were protesting the hijab ban. The state government on the other hand argued that wearing a hijab was not an essential right, it also submitted that educational institutions were no place to assert one's religious identity.

Also Read: Wearing A Hijab Is Not Essential Religious Practice: Karnataka Govt to HC


Karnataka High Court Karnata Hijab Row Hijab ban Article 25 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×