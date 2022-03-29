'First Time Offenders': Sulli Deals, Bulli Bai App Creators Get Bail

The Patiala House District Court in New Delhi on Monday granted bail to Aumkareshwar Thakur and Neeraj Bishnoi, the alleged masterminds of the Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai app scandals where prominent outspoken Muslim women were allegedly put up for auction.



Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dr Pankaj Sharma observed that long incarceration could prove detrimental to Thakur and Bishnoi's well-being since they are both first-time offenders.



"Accused is a first-time offender and a young person as such prolonged incarceration would be detrimental to his overall well-being. Accused has roots in the community and he is not a flight risk. The trial would take considerable time to conclude as such no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping him detained any further," Thakur's bail order read.



Judge Sharma further pointed out that continued incarceration was not required since the chargesheet has already been filed in this case.

The duo have been released if they comply with strict conditions imposed which include sharing geo-location from one's phone and bail with a surety bond of Rs. 50,000.



Earlier this year in January, Delhi Police arrested Thakur and Bishnoi from Madhya Pradesh and Assam respectively. While Bishnoi is being credited as being the creator of Bulli Bai app, Thakur is touted to mastermind the Sulli Deals its predecessor.



Thakur was reportedly arrested based on disclosure statements given by Bishnoi, a resident of the Jorhat area in Assam.



The defence argued that the charges against Thakur were fabricated and disclosure statements have no evidentiary value. The prosecution on the other hand had opposed bail submitting that the investigation was ongoing and even though the chargesheet was filed, forensic reports were awaited.



