Assam Cow Bill: No Beef Sale in Hindus, Sikh, Jain Areas

Assam's new cattle protection bill, tabled before the assembly yesterday, proposes a ban on the sale of beef in areas "predominantly inhabited by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other non-beef-eating communities"; and within 5 km of temples, satra (vaishnav monastry), "or other religious institutions belonging to Hindu religion or any other institution or area as may be prescribed by the competent authority".



The bill completely bans cow slaughter regardless of its age, however other cattle can be slaughtered after obtaining a "fit-for-slaughter certificate" issued by a local veterinarian. According to the new bill, cattle means bulls, bullocks, cows, heifer, calves, male and female buffaloes, and buffalo calves. Beef means the flesh of any cattle whose slaughter is prohibited.



The same will be issued once the veterinarian is convinced that the cattle has become permanently incapacitated due to work, breeding, accident or deformity. The old act provided for the slaughter of cattle that were older than 14 years old on the issuance of the requisite certificate from a local veterinary.



At least 20 states have anti-slaughter bills, however, this is perhaps the first time a state has specified areas where beef or beef products cannot be bought or sold.



Highlights of the new bill



The new Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021 was tabled in the Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday by Chief Minister Himanta Sarma Biswas. If passed, it will replace the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950 which, according to Biswas, lacked sufficient legal provisions to "regulate slaughter, consumption, and transportation of cattle".

Sarma tabled the new bill on the first day of the state Assembly's Budget Session seeking the preservation of cattle by regulating their slaughter, consumption, and illegal transportation. However, before it was tabled, the bill's primary objective was to counter cattle smuggling across the Bangladesh border.



Provision of the new bill states that cattle can be slaughtered at licensed and recognised slaughterhouses only. "The State government may exempt certain places of worship, or certain occasions from the slaughter of cattle other than cow, heifer or calf, for religious purposes," the bill says.



The bill says that the sale of cattle will take place in recognised animal markets. Proof of sale and purchase will have to be produced at the time of the transaction. A proper record will be maintained for inspection. Violations of the same will result in the cancellation of licenses and the violators will be fined and barred from entering the market.



The police and veterinary officers have been authorised to seize cattle, carcasses, or vehicles that are being used for sale and transport in violation of the rules. The seized cattle would then be sent to 'gaushalas'.



The Bill seeks to ban cattle transportation inter-state and intra-state unless permitted by competent authorities for "bona fide or animal husbandry purposes while following rules laid down by the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960".



No permission is required within the district to transport cattle for grazing fields, or for agricultural or animal husbandry purposes. No permission is required for cattle transportation to and from a registered animal market for sale and purchase within a district.



Penalties for flouting the bill made steeper



Violators of the law can be imprisoned for three-eight years and fined amounts ranging from Rs. 3 lakhs – Rs. 5 lakhs. However, a trial court can impose a lesser punishment or fine. Punishment for repeat offenders is double the amount of fines and prison time.



