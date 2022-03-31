'India's Unity Not Made Of Bamboo Reeds That Will Bend to Empty Slogans': HC

The Allahabad High Court observed that this country's unity is not weak, and foundations of our nation are more enduring while granting bail to three Kashmiri students who were booked for sedition after cheering Pakistan's win last year at the T20 World Cup.



"The unity of India is not made of bamboo reeds which will bend to the passing winds of empty slogans," Justice Ajay Bhanot observed. "The foundations of our nation are more enduring," he added.



The three Kashmiri students were granted bail five months after they were arrested in October 2021 after allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans after the team's win against India in the T20 World Cup. The trio were booked for sedition and other provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Arsheed Yusuf, Inayat Altaf Sheikh, and Showkat Ahmed Ganai are engineering students at the Agra campus of Raja Balwant Singh College.



Soon after their arrest, the Agra District Bar Association had passed a resolution wherein they would not provide any legal assistance to the students. In such circumstances, the three students were forced to move court directly.



Constitutional values create an indissoluble union of India: HC



In his brief five-page order, Justice Ajay Bhanot observed that the constitutional values create an indissoluble union of India. "Eternal ideals bind the indestructible unity of India," he added.

Justice Bhanot said every citizen of the country is the custodian, and the State is the sentinel of the unity of India and the constitutional values of the nation.



The high court said students travelling freely to different parts of the country was a true celebration of India's diversity and a vivid manifestation of India's unity. "It is the duty of the people of the hosting State to create enabling conditions for visiting scholars to learn and live the constitutional values of our nation. It is also the obligation of the young scholars to imbibe and adhere to such values," the order read.



The high court said that at this time it would not direct any enquiry in the bar association's resolution, however, if the allegations are true then it was a matter of concern. "Lawyers have an oath inscribed in their consciences to assist the cause of law under all circumstances and to serve justice to all those who seek it at all times," the order said.



