A special Ahmedabad court today acquitted all 69 accused including ex-BJP MLA Maya Kodnani and Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi in the 2002 Godhra Riots that took place at Naroda Gam.



The riots at Naroda Gam were one of the nine major incidents of rioting in Gujarat, a day after the burning of the Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002 which resulted in the deaths of 59 'karsevaks'. It was also one of the nine cases probed by the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigations Team and heard by special courts.



The verdict by the Special Investigations Team (SIT) court comes 21 years after the country witnessed one of the worst instances of communal violence in recent history.



“The trial (deposition of witnesses) concluded around four years ago. Arguments of the prosecution concluded and the defence was making its arguments when then special judge P.B. Desai retired. So arguments started afresh before Judge Dave and later Judge Baxi, which delayed proceedings,” Special prosecutor Suresh Shah told PTI.



This is a developing story. A detailed judgment is awaited.

What is the Naroda Gam massacre?

Around 11 Muslims were killed in the communal violence in the Naroda Gam area on February 28, 2002, a day after the burning of Sabarmati Express. The accused—86 in all—were tried for murder, attempted murder, unlawful assembly, rioting, rioting armed with deadly weapons, criminal conspiracy, and provoking riots, among others. All 69 accused were currently out on bail.

Over the years, 18 accused died during the pendency of the trial. The trial, which began in 2010 saw six judges presiding over it. Special Judge SK Baxi, the sixth judge, delivered the verdict 13 years after the trial began.

Around 187 and 57 witnesses were examined by the prosecution and the defence respectively.



In September 2017, senior BJP leader and current Home Minister Amit Shah stood as an alibi for Kodnani—who was a minister during the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi’s government—alleged she was present in the Gujarat Assembly and later went to the Sola Civil Hospital. Kodnani had refuted allegations that she was at Naroda Gam where the massacre took place.



Among other evidence, the prosecution also submitted a sting operation done by journalist Ashish Khetan which included incriminating details of calls by Kodnani, Bajrangi and others.