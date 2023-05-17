A video showing a group of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders including Nampally MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj at the Superintendent of Police's office in Jagtial arguing with the police and demanding action against the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) after he had allegedly attacked a student and her mother on a bus, is being shared with the false claim that it is from Karnataka after the Congress won a majority in the assembly election.

The Congress Party won 135 seats in the Karnataka assembly election on May 13, 2023, crossing the halfway mark of 113 seats and dislodging the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state. The BJP got 66 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) got 19 seats. Following the verdict, several videos have gone viral on social media with false and misleading claims.

In the viral video, the group of people at the police station can be seen arguing with the cops demanding action.

The video is being shared with a sarcastic and Islamophobic caption that claims, "We have to do as we say. Elected MLA in Karnataka calling a police officer to his house and explaining in a peaceful manner*"

(In Hindi - जैसा हम कहेंगे वैसा करना पड़ेगा।कर्नाटक में निर्वाचित विधायक एक पुलिस अधिकारी को अपने घर बुलाकर शांति प्रिय ढंग से समझाते हुए।*)





Some Facebook posts also claim that the man in the viral video is a Congress MLA from Karnataka.

BOOM also received the viral video on our WhatsApp helpline number (77009 06588) inquiring about it.









FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the video is not from Karnataka but is in fact from Telangana.

The viral video is from Jagtial, Telangana when AIMIM leaders including Nampally MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj visited the police station and demanded action against Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) after he allegedly attacked a student and her mother on an RTC bus during a fight over a seat.

Taking a hint from the viral video which has an AIMIM logo and the subtitles also mentions Nampally MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj, we then searched with the same keywords and found news reports on the viral video

Deccan Chronicle had reported on May 11, 2023, that following the instructions of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Nampally MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj, and the district unit president Younus Nadeem visited the house of the postgraduate student involved in the incident.

It further reported that AIMIM leaders and the mother and daughter went to the SP’s office but could not get an appointment.

We can see the same visuals in this news report as in the viral video.





ASI A Anil Kumar had allegedly assaulted a Muslim mother-daughter duo after a fight between the woman and his wife in an RTC bus over sharing of seats in Jagtial on May 9, 2023, the video of which had gone viral on social media.

After the incident on May 11, 2023, The Inspector-general of police, multizone-1, suspended Jagtial Rural sub-inspector A. Anil on charges of attacking two women passengers in an RTC bus reported Deccan Chronicle.



The same viral video was also tweeted by several handles including journalists reporting on the incident and the interaction between the AIMIM MLA at the SP's office.






