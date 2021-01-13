COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: India To Begin Vaccination From Jan 16
With two approved COVID-19 vaccines, one crore health workers will first receive the vaccine shots
India has reported more than 1.1 crore positive cases of COVID-19 since January 30, 2020. With over 1.5 lakh deaths and nearly 97% of the positive cases having recovered, India has now approved two vaccines to be given to 30 crore of its population.
In the first phase, the government intends to vaccinate over one crore health workers followed by two crore other frontline workers. The Centre will bear the cost of vaccinating these three crore COVID-19 warriors.
Around 27 crore people older than the age of 50 as well as those living with severe co-morbidities under the age of 50 will be vaccinated in the upcoming year.
Live Updates
- 13 Jan 2021 8:24 AM GMT
Recipients Will Not Be Given Options To Choose Vaccine
As India has approved both Covishield and Covaxin for emergency use, it is rolling out both the vaccines simultaneously. However, beneficiaries will not be given the freedom to choose which vaccine they want to opt for.
Answering a question pertaining to people having the option to choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine they wish to, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted that the choice of vaccines was not available to any residents in the countries that have rolled out COVID-19 vaccines.
- 13 Jan 2021 7:14 AM GMT
Vaccines To Reach All Areas By Jan 14
All the 1.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to reach all the vaccination sites across the country by January 14.
- 13 Jan 2021 7:11 AM GMT
Centre purchases over 1.6 million COVID-19 doses
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has purchased over 110 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Serum Institute of India at ₹200 per dose.
Along with Serum Institute of India, the Ministry has also procured over 55 lakh doses from Bharat Biotech at ₹295 per dose. However, Bharat Biotech is offering over 16.5 lakh doses for free to the Centre. Thus, the Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine is available for ₹206 per dose
