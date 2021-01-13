COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: India To Begin Vaccination From Jan 16

India has reported more than 1.1 crore positive cases of COVID-19 since January 30, 2020. With over 1.5 lakh deaths and nearly 97% of the positive cases having recovered, India has now approved two vaccines to be given to 30 crore of its population.

In the first phase, the government intends to vaccinate over one crore health workers followed by two crore other frontline workers. The Centre will bear the cost of vaccinating these three crore COVID-19 warriors.

Around 27 crore people older than the age of 50 as well as those living with severe co-morbidities under the age of 50 will be vaccinated in the upcoming year.







