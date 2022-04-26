No News Found

DCGI Permits Restricted Use Of Covaxin, Corbevax For 5-12 Year Olds

The drug controller also approved the use of two doses of Zydus Cadila's DNA vaccine for everybody above the age of 12

By - Shachi Sutaria
Loading...
  |  26 April 2022 3:39 PM GMT
DCGI Permits Restricted Use Of Covaxin, Corbevax For 5-12 Year Olds

The Drugs Controller General of India has given permission under Restricted Use-Emergency Use to Covaxin, Corbevax, and Zycov-d for different age groups. Zycov-d is finally going to be rolled out for use after receiving approval.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has received approval for children older than 6 but younger than 12, Biological E's Corbevax has received approval for children between 5-12 and Zydus has received approval to give two doses of its DNA vaccine instead of the earlier mandated three shots to all those above 12 years of age.

Also Read:Zydus Cadila Seeks Nod For First Needle Free Plasmid DNA COVID-19 Vaccine

This approval will now extend India's vaccination drive to children as young as five years of age. India extended its vaccination drive to children younger than 18 years of age from January 2022, a year after launching the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

All the three approved vaccines use different technologies to act against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. While Bharat Biotech's Covaxin uses an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 virus. Zydus' vaccine is the first COVID vaccine using plasmid DNA to emulate the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and are also using needle-less technology for the same.

Corbevax manufactured by Biological E uses recombination proteins wherein they isolated the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and inserted it into yeast without the genome, thus allowing the spike protein to grow without carrying the genetic material of the virus.

Also Read:How Is Biological E's Corbevax Different From Other COVID Vaccines

Although the drug body has yet again approved the use of Covaxin, the WHO has still not renewed supplies of Covaxin as it found that there were some irregularities at the manufacturing plant in Hyderabad. They suspended the export of the vaccine to UN agencies.

Also Read:WHO Suspends Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Supply To UN Agencies

India has so far totally administered over 188 croredoses of the various COVID-19 vaccines. According to the CoWin dashboard, about 3.18 crore children between the ages of 12-14, 9.99 crore children between the ages of 15-17 have been fully vaccinated. Over 2.58 crore people have taken the precautionary booster dose in the country.

Updated On: 2022-04-26T21:14:14+05:30
COVID-19 Vaccine covaxin corbevax zydus corona vaccine 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×