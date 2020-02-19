Coronavirus Monitor:Death Toll Crosses 2000

The death toll for COVID-19 has surpassed 2000 with Hong Kong reporting its second death due to the virus.

Iran confirmed its first two cases on February 19.

Here are the latest updates with regards to the virus:

Global Developments

Vital Stats

The virus has so far claimed 2012 lives, 2006 from mainland China, one each from France, Japan, Philippines, and Taiwan, and two from Hong Kong.

The total number of confirmed cases for the Coronavirus have risen to more than 75,200 spread across 28 countries.

Over 15, 000 people have recovered, according to a real time data monitor by John Hopkins University. The recovered cases have been kept under observation and are treated with a variety of medicines by various doctors.

International Organizations

Scientists have condemned the conspiracy theory that Coronavirus originated through a laboratory in Wuhan in a joint statement published by Lancet.

Developments in China

Chinese officials have revoked the press credentials of three Wall Street Journal journalists who wrote an opinion piece titled 'China is the real sick man of Asia'.

Xi Jin Ping told Boris Johnson that China is making 'visible progress' with regards to the COVID-19

Chinese scientists have found that the current outbreak is more contagious than SARS and MERS.

China's carbon emissions have dropped by at least 100 million metric tonnes in the past two weeks.

Other developments

German researchers believe that symptomatic screening does not effectively detect the virus. This comes after the WHO has categorised laboratory as well as symptomatic cases as as positively confirmed cases.

The toll of confirmed cases on board The Diamond Princess, a cruise liner is now 624 with 79 new confirmed cases.

The Centre for Diseases and Control (CDC), USA has criticized the quarantine measures over the Diamond Princess by statin that the mechanisms were not sufficient to prevent transmission among individuals on the ship

Russia has suspended entry to Chinese residents.

Coronavirus in India

Drug makers in India have stated that their raw material stocks will be disrupted due to the Coronavirus.

Misinformation around Coronavirus

The misinformation surrounding Coronavirus is increasing daily.

