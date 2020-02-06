Coronavirus Monitor: What We Know So Far

The deadly 2019-novel Coronavirus has claimed 565 lives so far even as scientists rush to develop a vaccine to curb the virus that has already spread to 27 countries.

The World Health Organization declared the 2019-nCoV as a public health emergency of international concern ( PHEIC ) on January 30, 2020.

The first case of the virus was reported by China to the WHO in December, 2019. China claims that this virus emerged from a seafood market in Wuhan but the source of the virus has not yet been identified.

Here are the latest developments related to the virus:

Global developments

The virus has so far claimed 565 lives, 563 from mainland China, and one each from Hong Kong and Philippines.

The total number of confirmed cases for the Coronavirus have risen to over 28,300 spread across 27 countries.

According to a real time data monitor by John Hopkins University, around 1,294 people have recovered. The recovered cases have been kept under observation and are treated with a variety of medicines by various doctors.

The first 'vertical transmission' of the Coronavirus- a mother who tested positive for the virus passed it on to the baby. The baby tested positive 30 hours after birth in Wuhan, the epicentre of the new Coronavirus. The Guardian, however argued that another similar case had tested negative last week. The baby is the youngest positive case of the virus.

Japan confirmed 20 positive cases from 3,711 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess cruise quarantined off Yokohama, in Tokyo. The health ministry tested 273 people.

Coronavirus In India

India confirmed its 3rd case of 2019-nCoV in Kerala on February 3. All three cases were found in Kerala.

The Indian Commission for Medical Research asked for emergency approval from the Drug Controller General of India for the "restricted use" of the combination of two medications -- lopinavir and ritonavir which are anti-HIV drugs. The anti-HIV trial is being considered after Thai doctors stated that one person recovered after they tried a combination of anti-flu and anti-HIV drugs on February 3,2020.

Many countries, including India have cancelled flights to Wuhan, China. On February 2, India temporarily suspended e-visas to China.

India evacuated over 600 uninfected Indians from Wuhan and has quarantined them at the Indo-Tibetan border police in Chawla, Delhi and in Manesar, Haryana. Two special Air India flights flew to Wuhan with doctors and paramedics on board.

India's AYUSH Ministry's advisory recommending the use of Ayurvedic, Homeopathic and Unani medicines to prevent the Coronavirus was not received well online after several netizens including a few doctors expressed doubts whether such measures could stave off the deadly virus.

India also has a hotline (011-23978046) and two numbers in China to help and assist in the Coronavirus preparedness.

Also Read: Did Dettol Know About Coronavirus Outbreak Beforehand? A FactCheck

Misinformation surrounding the Coronavirus

The novelty and the lack of information surrounding the new virus has led to the circulation of misinformation and fake news about the virus. Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that infect humans and mammals. The source of the new virus is speculated to be bats but there is no concrete evidence supporting this claim.

BOOM has actively debunked misinformation ranging from various methods of prevention and treatment of the virus, unrelated images linked to the outbreak, misrepresented sources of the Coronavirus, to the Chinese prime minister and president being dragged into the circulation of fake news.

Also Read: Old Photos Of Xi Jinping's Mosque Visit Falsely Linked To Coronavirus

BOOM's stories can be found on this thread.





#Thread🚨: Since the outbreak of #CoronaVirus, we have debunked #FakeNews around the novel Coronavirus. A WhatsApp forward is viral falsely claiming @MoHFW_INDIA has issued an emergency notification. (1/n) #CoronaVirusFacts @WHO https://t.co/0lbBu7FIfO — BOOM FactCheck (@boomlive_in) January 30, 2020



