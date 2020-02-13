Coronavirus Monitor: China Records 242 Deaths In One Day

China recorded 242 deaths from the novel 2019 Coronavirus on February 12, 2020, the largest death toll in a single day, as the country struggles to contain the disease.

The death toll from COVID-19 is currently at 1,369.

The two day global conference called by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the COVID-19 ended on February 12 with over 300 scientists and researchers aiming to create a road map on the research and innovations that will help in tackling the new virus

Here are the latest developments about the virus:

Global Developments

Vital Stats

The virus has so far claimed 1370 lives, 1367 from mainland China, and one each from Hong Kong, Japan, and Philippines.

The total number of confirmed cases for the Coronavirus have risen to more than 60,300 spread across 27 countries.

Over 6,158 people have recovered, according to a real time data monitor by John Hopkins University. The recovered cases have been kept under observation and are treated with a variety of medicines by various doctors.

Studies on the virus

The two day conference included topics such as easy to apply diagnostics, the best approaches for infection prevention, potential therapies that could be used to treat patients, existing vaccine candidates and how to accelerate them, and how to address the infodemic.

A study to verify whether mother to child transmission does not confirm that the transmission is possible as they checked nine women in Wuhan who tested positive in their third trimesters and were treated between January 20 and January 31.

WHO has said its too early to predict the end of the Coronavirus as its statistics keep fluctuating.

Developments in China

February 12 witnessed over 14,000 new confirmed cases of the virus in Hubei district, the epicenter of the COVID-19.

Pharmacies in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing have been banned from selling all fever and cough medicine in the hope that residents with fever or coughing will seek treatment in hospitals instead.

The Hubei and Wuhan Communist Party chiefs were replaced as they had not reported about the outbreak in due time and could not control the surging deaths.

Post the disappearance of Chen Quishi, another citizen journalist, Fang Bin, a Chinese clothing trader, has disappeared and has stopped posting videos about the situation of the virus.

Other developments

Japan recorded its first Coronavirus death on Thursday as reported by Reuters.

The Centres for Disease Control believes that the new COVID-19 could gain a strong foothold in the USA where there are 14 confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed cases in the Diamond Princess cruise parked off Tokyo rose to 1219.

Following most of the mobile phone giants pulling out of the forum, the Mobile World Congress that was going to be held in Barcelona stands cancelled.

Coronavirus in India

One of the three confirmed cases has been discharged, as mentioned by the Health Minister in a press conference on February 13.

The health minister also mentioned that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has traced and tested 94 and 162 people who came in close proximity with the first and second confirmed cases of COVID-19

India is screening passengers travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Thailand.

Misinformation around Coronavirus

Misinformation around Coronavirus is increasing daily. Videos with misleading narratives as well as theories surrounding

The WHO has initiated a four-pronged approach to battle misinformation around the new virus. People in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia will face jail terms for spreading misinformation around the virus. While Vietnam may impose fines on people found guilty of sharing fake news.



BOOM has been actively debunking misinformation surrounding the virus.

#Thread🚨: Since the outbreak of #CoronaVirus, we have debunked #FakeNews around the novel Coronavirus. A WhatsApp forward is viral falsely claiming @MoHFW_INDIA has issued an emergency notification. (1/n) #CoronaVirusFacts @WHO https://t.co/0lbBu7FIfO — BOOM FactCheck (@boomlive_in) January 30, 2020



