Fact

BOOM has previously debunked this claim in June this year and in September 2020 when it went viral with different claims as incidents from India. We looked at the video closely and found that the woman was wearing a Fortaleza Esporte Clube jersey, which is a Brazilian football team. This led us to believe that the clip is from Brazil and not Manipur. Using reverse image search and Portuguese keywords, we were able to find a blog that identified the woman as Thália Torres de Souza. A search with this name led us to an article published by Cn7 on September 1, 2020 which stated that de Souza was kidnapped and killed by a criminal faction in Fortaleza, located in Ceará, Brazil. Thalia was kidnapped in August from a neighbourhood called Bom Jardim and taken to the neighbouring Granja Portugal. The description of Thalia's murder in the Cn7 article matched the visuals in the video. We also found Thalia's Facebook profile where she was seen wearing the same t-shirt. Several people had posted messages of condolences on her page, and Feminicídio - Parem de nos matar, a Facebook page which posts on femicides had also posted about Thalia's death. BOOM could not independently verify the incident, but we were able to confirm that it was from Brazil and not related to Manipur.