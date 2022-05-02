No News Found

No, Yogi Adityanath Did Not Ask People To Boycott Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan'

BOOM found that the video is from 2015 when Adityanath had slammed Shah Rukh Khan for the actor's remark on growing intolerance in the country.

By - Srijit Das
  |  2 May 2022 8:47 AM GMT

An old interview showing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commenting against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is being shared on social media with a false claim that the chief minister had urged people not to watch the actor's upcoming film 'Pathan'. The Hindi caption with the video translates to, "Baba Ji's blunt message not to watch Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan Movie. Send this message to everyone." (Original text in Hindi: शाहरुख खान की पठान मूवी ना देखने के लिए बाबा जी का दो टूक संदेश। इस सन्देश को घर-घर पहुँचायें।)

BOOM did a relevant keyword search on YouTube and found several video reports carrying the same footage from 2015. The search led us to the same video uploaded on the wire agency Asian News International's YouTube channel on November 4, 2015 with the headline saying 'Adityanath compares Shahrukh to Hafiz Saeed'. The report makes it clear that the video is from the time when Yogi Adityanath was not the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. It further reads that the Bollywood actor was 'attacked by Right Wing groups' for his comments against the intolerance in the country. A Hindustan Times article published on November 4, 2015 reported that Yogi Adityanath's response was aimed at Khan speaking out in support of 'protest by writers and filmmakers against "rising intolerance" in the country'. According to a BBC article published on November 3, 2015 reported that Shah Rukh Khan had supported writers and artists to return their awards in protest against intolerance. Khan had said, "there is intolerance, there is extreme intolerance… there is, I think… there is growing intolerance," reported the BBC. BOOM debunked the same video in March 2022 when it went viral with a similar claim.

