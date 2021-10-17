Clipped Video Falsely Shared As Nitin Gadkari Criticising PM Modi

Claim

A clipped video of union minister Nitin Gadkari is doing rounds on social media with false claims that he has openly criticised prime minister Narendra Modi. In the clipped video Gadkari can be heard saying that the prime minister is against democracy and protesting against the corrupt leader/government is a constitutional right. The caption with the video in Hindi translates to, "Gadkari openly held a press conference against PM for the first time." (Original Text in Hindi: गडकरी पीएम के विरोध में पहली बार खुलकर प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस किया)

Fact

BOOM found that the viral clip is from August 15, 2011, when Nitin Gadkari, then BJP president, was criticising former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Independence Day speech. In the speech Singh had decried hunger strikes amid the then anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare who was set to begin his fast the next day. We found the video on BJP's official YouTube channel performing a keyword search uploaded on August 16, 2011, with the caption, "BJP Byte: Anna Hazare & Prime Minister." In the original clip, Gadkari can be heard making the same statement as in the viral clip. The statement made by Gadkari in the viral clip were also reported . BOOM debunked the same video in February, 2021 when it was viral with a similar claim.