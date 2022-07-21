Video From Bangladesh Revived As India With False Communal Claim

Claim

A video of some Muslim men thrashing few youngsters on a truck and chasing them away is circulating with a false claim that it shows Hindus were attacked by Muslims in India. The Hindi caption with the video roughly translates to, "There were 50 Hindus in the car. Only 5 Muslims came. Look at the result.. Guess what happened? Since we have got rid of our weapons by teaching us the lessons of non-violence, then all these are weighing on us. There is still time to improve, become Ram and Parashuram Hanuman. Fight for your rights, fight for yourself. Don't run. Jai Hind." (Original Text in Hindi: गाड़ी में 50 हिंदू थे, Only 5 मुल्ले आए देख लो नतीजा.. सोचो ऐसा क्या हुआ ? जबसे हमको अहिंसा का पाठ पढ़ा कर हथियार छुड़ाए है तब ये सब हम पर भारी पड़ रहे है अभी भी वक्त है सुधर जाओ राम और परशुराम हनुमान बनो अपने अधिकार के लिए लड़ो अपने लिए लड़ो भागो मत जय हिंद)

Fact

BOOM found that the video is from Bangladesh and not India and shows members of an Islamist group beating up youngsters for playing loud music during Eid celebrations. The video was earlier viral with the same false claim and we had then found local Bangladeshi reports with the same video and detailing the incident. The local reports stated that the clip shows Muslim youngsters getting beaten up by members of Toudidi Janata. According to the Bangladeshi media reports, the incident happened in May 2022. BOOM had earlier debunked the same video when it was viral claiming the incident happened in Karnataka.