Trending Stories

No, Facebook Is Not Showing You Posts Only From 26 Friends

1 Jun 2021 2:16 PM GMT

Is India No More World's 3rd Largest Economy? A FactCheck

12 July 2022 9:58 AM GMT

No, 3 Hindus Have Not Been Arrested For Reciting Namaz At UP's LuLu Mall

18 July 2022 2:38 PM GMT

Spoof Video Peddled As Boris Johnson Questioned Over Lockdown Breach

4 Feb 2022 9:25 AM GMT

YouTube's Pandora Of Scripted Marriage Videos: Why Do They Go Viral?

19 July 2022 6:32 AM GMT

Video From Bangladesh Revived As India With False Communal Claim

BOOM found that the video is from Bangladesh where Muslim youngsters were beaten up by Islamist group Toudidi Janata for playing loud music during Eid.

By - Srijit Das
Loading...
  |  21 July 2022 11:04 AM GMT

Claim

A video of some Muslim men thrashing few youngsters on a truck and chasing them away is circulating with a false claim that it shows Hindus were attacked by Muslims in India. The Hindi caption with the video roughly translates to, "There were 50 Hindus in the car. Only 5 Muslims came. Look at the result.. Guess what happened? Since we have got rid of our weapons by teaching us the lessons of non-violence, then all these are weighing on us. There is still time to improve, become Ram and Parashuram Hanuman. Fight for your rights, fight for yourself. Don't run. Jai Hind." (Original Text in Hindi: गाड़ी में 50 हिंदू थे, Only 5 मुल्ले आए देख लो नतीजा.. सोचो ऐसा क्या हुआ ? जबसे हमको अहिंसा का पाठ पढ़ा कर हथियार छुड़ाए है तब ये सब हम पर भारी पड़ रहे है अभी भी वक्त है सुधर जाओ राम और परशुराम हनुमान बनो अपने अधिकार के लिए लड़ो अपने लिए लड़ो भागो मत जय हिंद)

Fact

BOOM found that the video is from Bangladesh and not India and shows members of an Islamist group beating up youngsters for playing loud music during Eid celebrations. The video was earlier viral with the same false claim and we had then found local Bangladeshi reports with the same video and detailing the incident. The local reports stated that the clip shows Muslim youngsters getting beaten up by members of Toudidi Janata. According to the Bangladeshi media reports, the incident happened in May 2022. BOOM had earlier debunked the same video when it was viral claiming the incident happened in Karnataka.

To Read Full Story, click here
Claim :   Video shows Muslims are beating Hindus in India.
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
Fact Check Fake News Viral Video Hindu Muslim Communal Clash Bangladesh 
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×
No, Facebook Is Not Showing You Posts Only From 26 Friends
No, Facebook Is Not Showing You Posts Only From 26 Friends
Is India No More Worlds 3rd Largest Economy? A FactCheck
Is India No More World's 3rd Largest Economy? A FactCheck
No, 3 Hindus Have Not Been Arrested For Reciting Namaz At UPs LuLu Mall
No, 3 Hindus Have Not Been Arrested For Reciting Namaz At UP's LuLu...
Spoof Video Peddled As Boris Johnson Questioned Over Lockdown Breach
Spoof Video Peddled As Boris Johnson Questioned Over Lockdown Breach
YouTubes Pandora Of Scripted Marriage Videos: Why Do They Go Viral?
YouTube's Pandora Of Scripted Marriage Videos: Why Do They Go Viral?
Video of Kedarnath Priest Peddled As 26-Year-Old PM Modi Doing Yoga
Video of Kedarnath Priest Peddled As 26-Year-Old PM Modi Doing Yoga