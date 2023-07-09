An old video showing vehicles driving over an Indian national flag placed on the street has resurfaced with a false claim that the incident happened in the southern state Kerala. The video also shows a group of people carrying Pakistani flags in their hands. The clip is now being shared with a Hindi caption that translates to, "Watch this video from Kerala and forward it worldwide now. There is no point of forwarding after 6 months". (Original Text in Hindi: केरल के इस वीडियो को देखें और दुनिया भर में अभी फॉरवर्ड करें । 6 महीने बाद फॉरवर्ड करने का कोई लाभ नहीं है) BOOM received the video on its WhatsApp tipline number (+91 7700906588) with a request for verification.

Fact

BOOM had debunked the same video in 2022 when it went viral with a similar false claim. We found that the video is from Karachi, Pakistan. We observed the Pakistani flags in the video and at the 3:43 minutes mark in the video, we noticed that a number plate on a Toyota car mentions - 'BFK-625'. The 'BFK' number plate series is from Pakistan. Apart from this, we were also able to geolocate the area and spotted the same 'Sanam Boutique' shop in Pakistan's Karachi on Google Maps. A reverse image search on one of the keyframes from the viral video led us to a March 2020 tweet carrying the same video, thus confirming it to be an old incident. However, BOOM was unable to verify the details of the incident.