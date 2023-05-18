An old video is currently doing rounds with a false communal claim that the video shows alcohol is being offered to Hindu lord Hanuman and "anti-Hinu Congressmen" are reciting Azaan in the southern state Karnataka. The video has been revived as the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government lost out to its main opposition Congress in the state. Few people wearing traditional attire can be seen reciting some Islamic verses in the video. The clip is being shared with a Hindi caption that translates to, "Mischievous elements giving alcohol to Hanumanji in Karnataka and anti-Hindu Congressmen reciting Azaan. Hindus save this video in your mind if you want to save your pride". (Original Text in Hindi: कर्नाटक में हनुमानजी को, शराब पिलाते शरारती तत्व और अजान पढते हिन्दू विरोधी काग्रेसी। हिंदुओ इस वीडियो को दिमाग में सेव करलो अगर अपनी अस्मिता बचाना है तो)

Fact

BOOM found that the video shows a dance ritual named Mappila Theyyam that is practiced at several towns and villages in Kerala's Kasargod district. We performed a reverse image search on one of the keyframes using the keyword 'Kasargod' in Malayalam and found a video uploaded by Mediaone TV on December 23, 2022. The Malayalam title with the video translates to, "The video of Theyyam performing the azaan is going viral.. Footage from Kasaragod...". The description with the video states, "The scene of Theiyam doing azaan is going viral.. The footage of Bapirian Theiyam and Manichi doing the azaan from Sri Komaraya Devasthanam at Kasaragod Madikkai Kanjirapo," hinting that the video is from the Sri Komaraya temple in Kasargod. We also found several news reports mentioning that Mappila Theyyam is a symbol of communal harmony which portrays Hinu-Muslim unity adding Islamic rituals in a Hindu dance form. BOOM had debunked the same video in April this year when it went viral with another false and communal claim.