A video of an unidentified man promoting dry ginger as a remedy for COVID has been revived with a false claim . Captions further misidentify the man as Dr Zarir Udwadia, one of the top chest physicians in India. In the viral video, the person can be heard claiming that snorting dried ginger or saunth will kill the COVID virus. The video is being circulated with a caption, "This is Dr Zarir Udwadia one of the top Chest physicians not only in Mumbai but pan India. Very simple remedy & scientifically explained."

Fact

BOOM had debunked the same video in January 2022 when it went viral misidentifying the person as neurologist Dr Sushil Razdan from Jammu and Kashmir and Dr Zarir Udwadia in separate viral messages. BOOM had then performed a keyword search for Dr Zarir Udwadia and found a picture of him on a website TB-RePORT International. We then reached out to Dr Udwadia to know authenticity of the viral video. Dr Udwadia confirmed to us that he is not the same person who can be seen promoting dry ginger as a remedy of COVID in the video and sent a link to his original talk on the Omicron variant. The video of Dr Udwadia, contrary to the viral claim, does not mention inhalation of ginger powder can be a cure for COVID. We also ran a keyword search about the viral claim on Google and found a tweet from WHO executive board president Dr Patrick Amoth's posted on August 8, 2020, debunking the same claim. Dr Amoth mentioned that ginger can definitely act as immune boosters for the body, but not as a cure for COVID-19.