Video From 2015 Revived As Sonia Gandhi's Recent Response To ED Summons

Claim

An old video of Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been revived with a false claim that it is recent, after the recent summons by the Enforcement Directorate recently being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. In the video, Sonia Gandhi can be heard saying that she is not scared of anyone as she is the daughter-in-law of late Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi. The Hindi caption with the video roughly translates to, "The dictator is afraid of her, that's why investigative agencies are being misused." (Original Text: तानाशाह इनसे डरता है, इसीलिए जांच एजेंसियों का दुरूपयोग करता है, #सत्य_साहस_सोनिया_गाँधी)

Fact

BOOM found that the video is from 2015 and shows Gandhi responding to reporters about summons from a trial court in Delhi. According to reports from 2015, a trial court in Delhi issued summons to Sonia Gandhi, MP Rahul Gandhi and five other accused to appear before it in connection with cheating and misappropriation of property belonging to the newspaper National Herald. We found media reports including the same video uploaded by Indian Express on December 8, 2015. BOOM had debunked the video with the same claim earlier.