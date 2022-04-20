RT Video Of Far Right Party Demanding Sharia In Belgium Is 10-Year-Old

Claim

A video of a Russia Today news bulletin published in 2012 about Belgium's Islam Party has been shared on social media with a claim that the party recently demanded the country to be turned into an Islamic state. The caption with the clip reads as, "After winning Election Islamic Party demanding to declare Belgium an Islamic country & follow Sharia law. Huge protests have already started in the country and it’s high time the Sickulars & Librandu’s open their eyes here…"

Fact

BOOM performed a keyword search using words like 'Belgium', 'Islamic party' and 'Russia Today', and found a YouTube video uploaded by the news channel on their account. The channel uploaded the video on YouTube on October 30, 2012. We watched the complete report and noticed a news ticker scrolling below with reports about incidents in 2012. One of the tickers read, 'Bahrain bans mass gathering as cashes escalate between police and protesters' -- an incident from October 2012, as reported by Al Jazeera. According to reports, the party had made similar demands in 2018 before the then elections by saying that it wants to introduce segregation of men and women in public transport in Belgium. The party lost both its seats in the 2018 municipal elections. BOOM debunked the video in 2019 when it went viral with the same claim.