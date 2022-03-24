No News Found

Video Of Pro Khalistan Slogans Raised Is Not Related To AAP Win In Punjab

BOOM found that the video was captured weeks before AAP's victory, which was announced on March 10, 2022.

By - Srijit Das
  |  24 March 2022 8:38 AM GMT

Claim

A video of a group of people carrying out a rally and raising pro-Khalistan slogans is being shared on social media with captions falsely claiming that the incident took place after the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in the state. The caption with the video in Hindi translates to, "a gift from the party to all the Hindus who voted for the Aam Aadmi Party. This is the video of our Punjab's Rajpura, watch carefully". (Original Text in Hindi: आम आदमी पार्टी को वोट देने वाले सभी हिंदुओं को पार्टी की तरफ से तोहफा। ये हमारे पंजाब के राजपुरा का वीडियो है,ध्यान से देख लो)

Fact

BOOM did a frame-by-frame analysis of the video, and spotted several placards in the rally containing the photo of late actor Deep Sidhu. We also noticed that some placards mentioned the text "Justice For Deep Sidhu". Taking cue, we did a search again using keywords "khalistan slogans punjab deep sidhu", while looking for search results after February 15. The search led us to the same video on YouTube uploaded on February 22, 2022. The title reads, "ANTI-INDIA KHALISTAN SLOGANS IN BATHINDA CITY (PUNJAB)". The same video was uploaded on the verified Facebook page of NEWJ on February 25 with a Hindi caption which translates to 'A rally taken out in the memory of Lal Qila violence accused Deep Sidhu saw pro-Khalistan slogans being raised. Police remained a mute spectator'. The actor succumbed to his injuries following a car crash on February 15 this year. Meanwhile, AAP's landslide win in Punjab was declared on March 10. BOOM debunked the video earlier when it went viral with the same misleading claim.

Claim :   Video shows he rally was taken out as a gift to all the Hindus who voted for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjabs state assembly elections.
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  Misleading
Fact Check Fake News Viral Video Aam Aadmi Party Hindu Old Video Assembly Elections 2022 
