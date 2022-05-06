No News Found

Photos Of Older Man Marrying Younger Woman Viral With False Claim

BOOM found that the couple did not share a father-daughter relationship before marrying each other.

By - Srijit Das
Loading...
  |  6 May 2022 12:09 PM GMT

Claim

A collage of photos - two of a married couple and one a marriage certificate has been revived with a claim that a man married his daughter after dating her for four years. The images are being shared with a caption in Hindi that translates to, "(This man) fell in love with his own daughter and got married, there was love between the two for four years. Even the devil will be ashamed for what he did. Which era is now going on? I do not believe in Kali Yuga, a more terrible era is going on." (Original text in Hindi: अपनी सगी बेटी से प्यार हुआ और शादी करली, 4 साल से दोनों के बीच प्रेम संबंध था। शैतान को भी शर्म आए ऐसा काम किया है, यह कौन सा युग चल रहा है कलयुग तो मैं नहीं मानता उससे भी बड़ा भयंकर युग चल रहा है।)

Fact

BOOM found the photos on a Gujarati language news report from April 2022 identified the man as a Dinesh Bhai, resident of Botad district and the woman as Sheetal from Surendranagar. According to the news story, the two fell in love and got married despite their age difference. The report, did not mention them as having a father daughter relationship before getting married. We also noticed a stamp of Vadia gram panchayat on the photo of the marriage certificate and spoke to Manish Bhai, the sarpanch of Vadia village. He confirmed to us that the incident happened in his panchayat and the couple did not share a father-daughter relationship before tying the wedding knots. BOOM had debunked the same photos that went viral with the false claim in April, 2022.

To Read Full Story, click here
Updated On: 2022-05-06T17:44:25+05:30
Claim :   Pictures show a father marrying his own daughter after being in a relationship with her for four years.
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
Fact Check Fake News Old Man Young Woman Marriage 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×