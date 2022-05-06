Photos Of Older Man Marrying Younger Woman Viral With False Claim

Claim

A collage of photos - two of a married couple and one a marriage certificate has been revived with a claim that a man married his daughter after dating her for four years. The images are being shared with a caption in Hindi that translates to, "(This man) fell in love with his own daughter and got married, there was love between the two for four years. Even the devil will be ashamed for what he did. Which era is now going on? I do not believe in Kali Yuga, a more terrible era is going on." (Original text in Hindi: अपनी सगी बेटी से प्यार हुआ और शादी करली, 4 साल से दोनों के बीच प्रेम संबंध था। शैतान को भी शर्म आए ऐसा काम किया है, यह कौन सा युग चल रहा है कलयुग तो मैं नहीं मानता उससे भी बड़ा भयंकर युग चल रहा है।)

Fact

BOOM found the photos on a Gujarati language news report from April 2022 identified the man as a Dinesh Bhai, resident of Botad district and the woman as Sheetal from Surendranagar. According to the news story, the two fell in love and got married despite their age difference. The report, did not mention them as having a father daughter relationship before getting married. We also noticed a stamp of Vadia gram panchayat on the photo of the marriage certificate and spoke to Manish Bhai, the sarpanch of Vadia village. He confirmed to us that the incident happened in his panchayat and the couple did not share a father-daughter relationship before tying the wedding knots. BOOM had debunked the same photos that went viral with the false claim in April, 2022.