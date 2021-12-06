Image Of Turkish Mosque Passed Off As Old Photo Of Babri Masjid

BOOM found that the photograph shows the interiors of the Green Mosque (Yesil Camii) in Bursa, Turkey.

By - Srijit Das
  |  6 Dec 2021 9:39 AM GMT

Claim

A photo of a mosque in Turkey is being shared on social media with a false claim that it shows an old photograph of Babri Masjid. The image shows an interior of a building. The caption with the photo reads as, "Babri Masjid Old Pic."

Fact

The same image was viral in August, 2020, with a similar claim. BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photo which led us to the Shutterstock website carrying the same image. A Chinese caption with the photo translates to 'Interior of the Green Mosque (Yesil Camii) in Bursa, Turkey, on March 31th, 2016'. The Green Mosque was built between 1415 and 1419 in Bursa, Turkey. The mosque comprises mausoleum (tomb) , madrasa, cultivation and Turkish baths.

Claim Review :   The image is an old photograph of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
Fact Check Fake News Babri Masjid Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh Viral Photo Turkey Mosque 
