Photo Of Karnataka Mosque Falsely Shared As Babri Masjid In Ayodhya

BOOM found that the picture shows Jamia Mosque in Gulbarga, Karnataka.

By - Srijit Das
Loading...
  |  6 Dec 2021 8:18 AM GMT

Claim

A photo of a mosque in Gulbarga Fort, Karnataka, is circulating on social media in the backdrop of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya. The caption with the image reads, "6 DECEMBER DEMOLITION OF BABRI MASJID On 06 December 1992. Not Only Babri Masjid Was demolished. But Also India`s Strong Foundation of Secularism Was Demolished." The Urdu text on the image translates to, "Promise me you will lay my foundation once again."

Fact

BOOM had debunked the same photo in 2020 when it was viral with a similar claim. We had earlier run a reverse image search on the photo on Russian search engine Yandex and found similar images published in various websites stating that the structure is Gulbarga Fort. We then did a keyword search with 'Gulbarga Fort Mosque' and found the same image published on the website kids.britannica.com with a caption reading 'Jāmiʿ Masjid ("Congregational Mosque"), Gulbarga Fort, Karnataka, India'. Jamia mosque in Gulbarga, Karnataka, is situated on the Gulbarga Fort premises.

To Read Full Story, click here
Claim Review :   Photo shows Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
Fact Check Fake News Babri Masjid Demolition Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh Viral Photo Karnataka Gulbarga Fort 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story