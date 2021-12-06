Photo Of Karnataka Mosque Falsely Shared As Babri Masjid In Ayodhya

Claim

A photo of a mosque in Gulbarga Fort, Karnataka, is circulating on social media in the backdrop of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya. The caption with the image reads, "6 DECEMBER DEMOLITION OF BABRI MASJID On 06 December 1992. Not Only Babri Masjid Was demolished. But Also India`s Strong Foundation of Secularism Was Demolished." The Urdu text on the image translates to, "Promise me you will lay my foundation once again."

Fact

BOOM had debunked the same photo in 2020 when it was viral with a similar claim. We had earlier run a reverse image search on the photo on Russian search engine Yandex and found similar images published in various websites stating that the structure is Gulbarga Fort. We then did a keyword search with 'Gulbarga Fort Mosque' and found the same image published on the website kids.britannica.com with a caption reading 'Jāmiʿ Masjid ("Congregational Mosque"), Gulbarga Fort, Karnataka, India'. Jamia mosque in Gulbarga, Karnataka, is situated on the Gulbarga Fort premises.