Image Of Eid Prayers At Delhi's Mosque Shared As Babri Masjid

Claim

An old image of devotees offering prayers at a mosque in Delhi is circulating on social media with a claim that it shows prayers offered at the site of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. The image features a top view of the dilapidated structure, where several devotees can be seen offering namaz. The caption with the photo reads, "6 DESEMBER BLACK DAY I LOVE BABRI MASJID". (sic.) The photo has resurfaced in the backdrop of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on December 6.

Fact

The same photograph was viral in November, 2019, with claims that it showed the last prayers being offered at the site of the mosque in Ayodhya, following the Supreme Court verdict, which ordered the government to set up a trust to build a temple while allocating a separate land for the construction of a mosque. BOOM did a reverse image search and found that the photo is from Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla mosque where people were offering prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The image was clicked on December, 2008 by international wires agency Associated Press (AP) photographer Gurinder Osan. The photo was captioned as "Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Ferozshah Kotla Mosque in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2008. Muslims worldwide are celebrating Eid al-Adha, or Feast of the Sacrifice. (AP Photo/Gurinder Osan)". The Feroz Shah Kotla was a fortress built by Feroz Shah Tughlaq, ruler of the Delhi sultanate.